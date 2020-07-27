Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian

Over the weekend, Kanye West hopped on Twitter to apologize to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after two weeks of airing their dirty laundry out to the public.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Last week, Kim was forced to release a statement on West’s mental health after he claimed that she was trying to lock him up. He also claimed that he had once tried to get her to abort their daughter, North West — and hinted that she and Meek Mill might have had some level of intimacy.

West claimed he had been trying to get a divorce since Kim’s social justice meeting with Meek.