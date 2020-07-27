Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Over the weekend, Kanye West hopped on Twitter to apologize to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after two weeks of airing their dirty laundry out to the public.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote.

