Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together for First Time After Online Meltdown

Following his online meltdown, Kanye West has finally reunited with his wife Kim Kardashian. In some photos obtained by TMZ, the couple was seen driving around Wyoming before stopping by Wendy’s to grab some food on Monday, July 27.

Kim and Kanye were sitting side by side in the photos, with the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star sporting dark sunglasses for the outing. Meanwhile, the “Gold Digger” rapper covered himself up in a blue-red-white sweater. At one point, the two of them could be seen looking down at their respective phones.

Earlier this month, the couple made headlines after Kanye went on an online rant accusing his reality TV star wife of trying to lock him up with a doctor. He later claimed that he’d been trying to divorce Kim after her meeting with Meek Mill to discuss prison reform, seemingly hinted that the KKW Beauty owner had been unfaithful to him.

However, days later, Kanye offered a public apology to Kim for all the things he said about her. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me,” so the rapper said on the bluebird app. “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

E! News recently reported that Kanye had also apologized to Kim in private. “Kanye seems to be in a better headspace in the last few days. He has been in touch with Kim, and has apologized privately and publicly,” an insider told the publication. “She understands and has forgiven him, but is still very hesitant about the future.” According to the source, Kim is now hopeful that her husband will calm down once he finishes his delayed tenth album “Donda: With Child”.