Justin Long Confesses He Falls Into Two-Year Dating Dry Spell

During an episode of his ‘Life is Short’ podcast, the ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ actor admits to Julie Bowen that he is desperate for some ‘romantic intimacy’ amid coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Justin Long is desperate for some “romantic intimacy” after a two-year dating dry spell.

The “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” star has hooked up with a string of Hollywood beauties, including Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried, but during this week’s (ends July 24) episode of his “Life is Short” podcast, Justin tells his old friend, “Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen, he’s sick and tired of being alone.

“I’m getting to the point in my life where I think I would like to have some, how do I say this, like, some romantic intimacy,” he admits.

Sharing he has been single “for the last two years”, he explains his solo status is down to a “combination” of reasons.

“I think it’s more the last relationship I was in, I got into it too quickly and too deeply.”





Justin is likely referencing his romance with Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry, which reportedly ended in 2018.

And the 42-year-old has been working on some personal changes he hopes will lead to love once life gets closer to normal following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“I just recognised certain patterns in my behaviour that I wanted to change,” he says, “and also it’s harder now (to meet someone). I don’t go out a lot. I don’t go to bars. I haven’t done a movie in a while.”