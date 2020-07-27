Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Stationery at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Meanwhile, The Chick’s new album ‘Gaslighter’ opens with 84,000 equivalent album units that earns the trio a spot at No. 3 in this week’s chart, making it the best-selling album of the week.

Juice WRLD‘s posthumous album “Legends Never Die” spends its second week atop Billboard 200 chart. The album continues to rule the chart after earning 162,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 23, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Following it up at No. 2 is Pop Smoke‘s former leader “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”. The set is a non-mover as it earns 138,000 equivalent album units. This arrives after it was reissued on July 20, which is also the late rapper’s birthday, with 15 additional tracks.

Meanwhile, The Chicks’ (Dixie Chicks) new album “Gaslighter” opens with 84,000 equivalent album units that earns the trio a spot at No. 3 in this week’s chart. Of the sum, 71,000 is coming from album sales. Additionally, the album is dubbed the best-selling album of the week, bowing at No. 1 on the Album Sales chart.

Occupying No. 4 is “Hamilton: An American Musical”, which falls from No. 3 after earning 78,000 equivalent album units. Also experiencing a decrease this week is Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” as it dips from No. 4 to No. 5 with 57,000 units.

Thanks to its deluxe reissue on July 17, Jhene Aiko‘s “Chilombo” jumps back into the Top 10. It bounces significantly from No. 43 to No. 6 after earning 50,000 equivalent album units. As for Post Malone‘s “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, it falls from No. 5 to No. 7 with 34,000 equivalent album units earned.

Rounding out the Top 10 are DaBaby‘s “Blame It on Baby”, Harry Styles‘ “Fine Line” and The Weeknd‘s “After Hours”. “Blame It on Baby” decreases from No. 6 to No. 8 with 32,000 equivalent album units. “Fine Line” shifts from No. 7 to No. 9 with 29,000 equivalent album units, while “After Hours” is narrowly out of Top 10 after earning 27,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten Billboard 200: