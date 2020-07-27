Josh Kelly contract, GWS Giants salary cap problems mean trade possible

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says the GWS Giants should consider trading Josh Kelly this summer if he is not prepared to commit his long-term future to the club.

Kelly is just one year into a two-year deal with the Giants, a deal which includes an option to trigger a clause which would extend the contract by an additional eight years.

The 25-year-old signed the deal after being courted hard by rival clubs, including North Melbourne, but opted to remain at the Giants to chase premiership success.

According to AFL reporter Sam McClure, the Giants’ deals handed out to Kelly, club captain Stephen Coniglio, Lachie Whitfield, Toby Greene and Jeremy Cameron means it faces a situation where it could potentially be $2 million over the salary cap in the future.

Josh Kelly’s future at the GWS Giants is once again up in the air due to the club’s cap squeeze (AAP)

Conilgio spurned offers from Carlton and Hawthorn to remain at the Giants last season, while Cameron is expected to sign a lucrative extension with the club this summer.

With the club being no stranger to trading away star players in previous seasons, Lloyd urged GWS to have an honest conversation with Kelly on where his future lies.

“What the Giants have done well in the past is they’ve said if we’ve got two players of similar quality, one really wants to be here and one is (not sure), we’ll let go the player that’s got question marks,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“That’s the question that will come down to Josh Kelly. How desperate are you to be here?

Club captain Stephen Coniglio signed a seven-year deal to remain with the Giants last summer (Getty)

“If he’s desperate to stay, I think they’ll keep him. If he’s thinking, ‘One day I want to go back to Victoria’, now’s probably the time to move him on.”

McClure added that out of the Giants’ stars, Kelly, along with defender Zac Williams, were the most likely to be dealt in order to ease the club’s cap crunch.

“I don’t see any way that Zac Williams can stay at that club,” he said.

“Coniglio is captain, Whitfield and Greene you’d think are untradeable, Cameron sets himself apart because he’s the key forward and he’s just about to re-commit.

Jeremy Cameron is expected to sign a long-term extension with the Giants this summer (AAP)

“The question has to be asked: if someone came knocking for Josh Kelly offering two first-round picks the year before he becomes a free agent, they’d have to listen.”

Following Lloyd’s comments, Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes suggested that the club could lose valuable young players if it keeps its expensive core of stars together.

“I wonder about guys like (Harry) Himmelberg, who I think would get significant offers from other clubs, particularly those looking for a young key forward,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot of young players coming through that are looking for a bump in salary.

The Giants appear almost certain to lose dashing defender Zac Williams (R) this summer (Getty)

“This issue with the Giants losing players isn’t going to go away in the next couple of years.”

Questions about Kelly’s future come after he insisted that he was “happy” at the club on the weekend, but stopped short of committing to the Giants beyond the 2020 season.

“I’m a happy Giant that’s for sure,” Kelly told Fox Footy’s Saturday Countdown.

“For quite a while, the club has always had players linked to moving elsewhere and we’ve had a great history of keeping players and creating a culture that keeps players.

“We’re really proud of that as a team and that’s been established from day one.”