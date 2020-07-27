Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

FILE PHOTO: Actor Sophie Turner poses with her husband Joe Jonas at the premiere for the film "Dark Phoenix" in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES () – “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday.

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.

Celebrity website TMZ.com said the baby was a girl, who has been named Willa, and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.

