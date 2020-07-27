Jays won’t play first home game in Buffalo until Aug. 11?

The Toronto Blue Jays know where they’ll ultimately be playing their home games in 2020, but it’ll be a little while before they can actually play there.

According to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays will play their first two home series of 2020 on the road in Washington and Philadelphia against the Nationals and Phillies, respectively. Sahlen Field in Buffalo needs more time to sufficiently upgrade the infrastructure for MLB games, and the Blue Jays are expected to make their debut there on Aug. 11 against the Miami Marlins.