Jay Electronica Blasts Rabbi Abraham Cooper Over Nick Cannon Interview

Jay Electronica hopped on Twitter to put Rabbi Abraham Cooper on blast — accusing him of lying during his interview on Nick Cannon’s podcast.

“Rabbi Abraham Cooper is a COWARD who LIED to our brother Nick Canon (sic) about the history of the caucasian race,” Jay tweeted. “Ask him does he stand behind the VILE TEACHINGS of the Talmud? Don’t be a coward next time Cooper you DEVIL.”

