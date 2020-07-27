Japanese Otaku Coin Association Welcomes New Leadership By Cointelegraph

Japanese Otaku Coin Association Welcomes New Leadership
Formed to connect fans of Japanese animation, the Otaku Coin Association has announced leading figures from the anime and the blockchain industry will join its leadership team.
According to a July 27 article in Japanese news outlet AdverTimes, executives from Dentsu Japanimation Studio and the Hakuhodo Blockchain Initiative will be joining the Otaku Coin Association (OCA) as new directors. The OCA appointed Makashi Muto from Dentsu and Yusuke Ito of Hakuhodo to its team.
