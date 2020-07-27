Ja Rule Calls Out ESPN For Clowning Him On Social Media

Ja Rule took to social media to call out ESPN for posting a tweet on social media, mocking a prior performance of his.

After the company’s Twitter posted the “never forget” moment, Ja failed to see the funny side of it.

“I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture… whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED…” his first tweet reads.

He continued, “Be more professional @espn and tell your little social team to have some RESPECT we speaking on an ICONN… #ICONN.”

Since the Fyre Festival, Ja has been the butt of many jokes and had taken most of them on the chin — but ESPN’s was a step too far for him.

Was ESPN out of line, or is Ja being too sensitive?