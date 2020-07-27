Israeli forces exchange fire with ‘infiltrators’ at Lebanon border

Conricus said the group was monitored by Israeli army field observers and the “infiltration was successfully thwarted.” He said the group was armed with assault rifles and the sides exchanged fire. No Israeli casualties were reported.

“The terrorists retreated back to Lebanon,” Conricus said. “We have no information if any of the perpetrators were wounded or killed.”

Conricus did not confirm that the fighters were from Hezbollah. The group controls the southern region of Lebanon. Hezbollah’s media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli television showed large plumes of smoke rising from the area Israelis call Mount Dov and the Lebanese call the Shebaa Farms. Israeli media reported that the clash was sparked by a Hezbollah-fired rocket aimed at an Israeli army tank.

Conricus said there was no information of an antitank missile being fired toward an Israeli army vehicle.

The Israeli military instructed residents living along the Israeli side of the Blue Line to stay in their homes. Agricultural work and tourist activity was suspended and main roads were closed to nonessential traffic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “constantly monitoring what is happening on our northern border.”

“Our policy is clear,” he said. “First, we will not allow Iran to entrench militarily on our border with Syria. Second, Lebanon and Hezbollah will bear the responsibility for any attack against us emanating from Lebanese territory. Third, the [Israeli Defense Forces are] prepared for any scenario. We are active in all arenas for the security of Israel — both close to our borders and far from them.”

The clash Monday came less than a week after a Hezbollah fighter was killed in an airstrike on pro-Iranian militants in Syria attributed to Israel. Israeli officials do not comment publicly on operations in Syria. They say their goal is to stop Iranian expansion and threats in the country, which borders Israel to the northeast.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which Israel views as a dangerous regional proxy operated by its archenemy Iran, are not new — the two fought a bitter war in the summer of 2006. Hezbollah is an armed group and political party that the United States and Israel have designated a terrorist organization.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar network said Israel was attacking in the area of Kfarchouba, on the Lebanese side of the border, north of Har Dov, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.