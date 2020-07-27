Interlagos promoter hits out at F1 bosses

The promoter of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix has launched an extraordinary broadside at the sport’s organisers, after this year’s race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo had been scheduled to host a race in mid-November, immediately after races in Texas and Mexico City.

On Friday all three races were cancelled, with F1 bosses saying in a letter that five of the ten teams had raised concerns about travelling to Brazil.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has recorded more than 2.4 million cases of coronavirus and 87,000 deaths, second only to the United States on both counts.

With Mexico the sixth-hardest hit country, the cancelation of the three races came as no surprise.

But Tamas Rohonyi, the promotor of the Brazilian GP, told motorsport.com the reasons for the cancellation of the race don’t stack up, with Sao Paulo far removed from the hardest hit areas of the country.

“First of all this cancellation caught us not by surprise, but I must say the justification, the reasoning behind it, we cannot accept,” he said.

“We have all the numbers for the state and the city of Sao Paulo. This data has been submitted to the FIA Medical Commission by our own medical officer, who is by the way, its vice president. And they are very good figures. In fact, if you look at the figures of Sao Paulo, even Brazil, in a proportional base, compared to England, it’s much better.

“So when you read this cancellation notice we got from the FOM yesterday, it just doesn’t stand up. It’s clearly sort of an almost invented reasoning to cancel the race.”

Rohonyi says he had a ‘bulletproof’ plan to run a safe event that would have followed all biosecurity protocols put in place by the FIA.

“One of the reasons presented is that five teams expressed concern. Well, none of the F1 contracts say that we’ll go and race in your country if the teams feel like it,” he said.

“F1 promoter agreements have only one clause which would allow any of the two parties to break off the contract, and none of this is force majeure. We are taking legal advice because there are massive losses by the municipality, and by my company.”