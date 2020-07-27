Home Technology Inside Facebook's "AI red team,quot;, which hacks its own AI systems to...

Inside Facebook's "AI red team,quot;, which hacks its own AI systems to stay ahead of outside attackers and better understand vulnerabilities and blind spots (Tom Simonite/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Tom Simonite / Wired:

Inside Facebook’s “AI red team,rdquo;, which hacks its own AI systems to stay ahead of outside attackers and better understand vulnerabilities and blind spots  —  Attackers increasingly try to confuse and bypass machine-learning systems.  So the companies that deploy them are getting creative.

