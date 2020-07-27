Tom Simonite / Wired:
Inside Facebook’s “AI red team,rdquo;, which hacks its own AI systems to stay ahead of outside attackers and better understand vulnerabilities and blind spots — Attackers increasingly try to confuse and bypass machine-learning systems. So the companies that deploy them are getting creative.
Inside Facebook's "AI red team,quot;, which hacks its own AI systems to stay ahead of outside attackers and better understand vulnerabilities and blind spots (Tom Simonite/Wired)
Tom Simonite / Wired: