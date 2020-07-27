Indus Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results California cannabis leader to host conference call on August 4, 2020

SALINAS, Calif., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indus Holdings, Inc. (“Indus”) (CSE:INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020 (ended June 30, 2020) after the market closes on August 3, 2020. Indus Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call with management on Tuesday, August 4 at 8:30 a.m. ET, in which they will address these recent financial and operational results.

The conference call with management at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 4 can be accessed using the following dial-in information:

U.S. and Canadian Toll-free: 1-855-327-6837

International: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10010456

Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call to register.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of the Indus Holdings, Inc. website at https://ir.indusholdingco.com/.

About Indus Holdings, Inc

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, and Kaizen Medicinals. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

Investor Relations Contact

Bill Mitoulas

416.479.9547

[email protected]

Media Contact

Renata Follmann

[email protected]

Company Contact

Mark Ainsworth

[email protected]

