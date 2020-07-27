How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pulled Off Their Secret Romance for 6 Months

From that point on, a friend of the couple said to Scobie and Durand, “Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other.” And so their love story began.

The next notable date of theirs was a spontaneous trip to Botswana, where they got to know each other without the pressure of being discovered. A friend said that were it not for their jobs and other obligations, “they would have happily spent the entire summer there together.”

By that point, a source told Scobie and Durand, “They were each already dancing around the idea that this just may be a forever thing.”

The trip, however, made it abundantly clear Harry and Meghan were in it for the long haul.

Following their getaway, the couple flew back and forth from London to Meghan’s home in Toronto, where her show Suits was filmed. According to the book, Harry flew under the radar by solely flying commercial with one plain-clothed security guard instead of the usual two.

In private, the duo was already saying, “I love you,” but only a select group of people knew how committed they were to each other.