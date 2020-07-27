How Jennifer Lopez Tamed Alex Rodriguez: From Serial Star Dater to MVP of Her Heart

Rodriguez ended up retiring from playing toward the end of the 2016 season, announcing that August that he’d be moving into a consulting position with the Yankees.

“This is a tough day,” he told reporters in a prepared statement. “I love this game, and I love this team, and today I am saying goodbye to both.”

With that, all bets were off as to what A-Rod would do next. Suffice it to say, as he figured out his next step and got used to not being a professional baseball player for the first time in 22 years, he and Wojcicki split up by the end of 2016. Her mother, Esther, sent an untimely parting gift, telling The New York Times in November 2017 that she couldn’t have “an intellectual conversation about anything” with the athlete when he dated her daughter.

Anne was more charitable, however, saying, “Alex is a really sweet guy. He’s a smart guy. He’s a good person. Alex lives in this world of cash-flow businesses, and Silicon Valley lives in this world of the potential of the future. So it was actually kind of a really fun conversation.”

Meanwhile, in February 2017, Rodriguez was spotted at one of J.Lo’s Vegas shows.