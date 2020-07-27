Grimes Called Out Elon Musk For Tweet That “Supports Hate”

Bradley Lamb
Sometimes you just need to log out.

Elon Musk has been busy spending his pandemic tweeting dumb things.

Whether he’s pissing off Ariana Grande’s mom with tweets about “freeing” America.

@elonmusk How incredibly irresponsible of you…. and you think you are a person of science and technology… you’re a disgrace…. and now I have to get rid of my TESLAs… oh well…oh… and you clearly are not very smart! #BoycottTesla

Telling the world he wants to sell all of his physical possessions.

Or tweeting quasi-deep shit about people’s souls.

Elon’s been busy tweeting away!

In the middle of all this tweeting, he had a baby with Grimes.

In May, the world welcomed baby X Æ A-Xii.

But Elon’s tweets have finally caught up to him.

Elon tweeted “Pronouns suck”:

And then Grimes responded:

Log out and call your girlfriend, Elon!

@elonmusk anyway here’s an intro guide to being an ally to trans and nonbinary youth, including the importance of pronouns https://t.co/uAac1AdUcJ

@elonmusk anyway here’s an intro guide to being an ally to trans and nonbinary youth, including the importance of pronouns https://t.co/uAac1AdUcJ

Grimes has since deleted her response, but as the old saying goes: Couples that publicly clash on Twitter, stay together.


