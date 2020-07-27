Grigor Dimitrov reveals weight loss side effects over a month after COVID-19 positive test, Adria Tour, Novak Djokovic

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has revealed the scary ongoing side effects he’s experienced since recovering from coronavirus.

The 29-year-old tested positive to COVID-19 during his appearance five weeks ago at Novak Djokovic’s controversial exhibition event, the Adria Tour, which was subsequently cancelled before its completion. Dimitrov, Djokovic and his wife were among those to test positive at the event which had little COVID-19 protection measures in place as cases continued to rise in Europe.

Dimitrov withdrew from the event in Croatia on June 21 to recover, and on July 14 he tested negative. But even now, two weeks since being cleared by doctors to return to playing, he says he is still feeling the impact of COVID-19 side effects.

“The movement is getting better,” he told Tennis Majors at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) at the Mouratoglou Academy in France.

“Everything else is kind of going in the right direction, but still not easy to recover. The virus was hard on me, I stayed home for about a month.

“I was not breathing well, I was not feeling well, tired, all the symptoms, no taste, no smell, everything you could think of. So it was no fun.

“I’m just trying to put effort every single day right now, and even if I’m tired or not to keep progressing. Because you just don’t know. One day I feel really well and I have about four hours to be out, but then all of a sudden I need to completely shut down, take a nap or just rest.”

Dimitrov said he’s “lucky to be on court right now”, having trouble regaining the same aerobic fitness he had before contracting the virus.

He also opened up about the mental anguish the recovery put on him, and appeared to take a much more serious approach to the pandemic after his frightening experience.

“You’re alone for about 20 days for 24 hours,” he said.

“I spent over 5,000 hours by myself. A lot of things are going through your head. It doesn’t matter how mentally strong you are as a person or athlete, it’s inevitable to get some bad thoughts in your head. So I had to deal with that too, and so has everybody else out there.

“That’s one of my biggest messages – we should not underestimate the power of the mental state that everybody is in.

“This thing is real. If we take the right precautions and everybody is safe then things will get better quicker, but it’s a strange time.”

The former world no.3 went into more detail in a candid interview with L’Equipe about the physical impacts he faced in the aftermath of testing positive, including shedding three kilograms from his already slender frame.

“It’s not a question of what shape you’re in when you get infected,” Dimitrov said.

“I lost a lot of my cardio skills. I lost a lot of things. I wasn’t breathing well, I had lost my taste and smell.

“There are plenty of variables to put back in place. Even though it may not sound bad, it affects you a lot. You don’t feel anything right away, but it happens later. Right after I tested positive I felt pretty good and gradually started to weaken, to feel a lot of fatigue.

“I was not feeling well with little positive feedback over the days.

“Mentally, it’s not easy. People need to know that it can happen, that it can happen to anyone and that you have to learn to live with it. After a week of training anyway, I’m not yet ready to play at my best.”

Dimitrov’s slow comeback from illness has caused him to reconsider his participation in the upcoming US Open in September in New York too.

“For everyone, there are a lot of questions, and few answers,” Dimitrov said.

“For myself, there’s also the physical aspect. Mentally, I could [play the US Open]. But to put back three kilos of weight in three weeks, play Cincinnati and the US Open, five sets… it seems to me that’s a little ambitious.

“I had it [COVID-19], but I can still get it [again]. Who knows? It is a personal choice whether to go or not. I’m sure everyone will do their best to keep everyone safe. We will have to analyse the pluses and the minuses.”

Looking back on his participation in the Adria Tour event clearly made Dimitrov re-think his attitude surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but he did not express regret that he played.

“Having the most ‘extra’ body doesn’t protect you from anything. You have to wear a mask, wash your hands much more often than usual, change your things when you get home,” he told L’Equipe.

Grigor Dimitrov during the first leg of the Adria Tour in Belgrade. (Getty)

“All those little things that can change everything. If I could have imagined that I was going to find myself in this state…

“We must be aware that this virus is dragging on.

“It happened what happened [the Adria Tour]. There have been a lot of interpretations. It’s a thing of the past, not just for me in general. It was good to find the competition there.”

Dimitrov lost both of his matches at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, and sits at the bottom of Group A behind Richard Gasquet, Feliciano Lopez and Alexei Popyrin.