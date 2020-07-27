Greg Norman on Tigers, relationship and being snubbed

Former world No.1 Greg Norman said it feels “crazy” that he doesn’t have much of a relationship with Tiger Woods despite the pair’s similar paths in forging their own professional careers.

Woods in 1997 replaced Norman as the No. 1-ranked player in the world after working for years with the Aussie’s trainer, Butch Harmon.

Despite first meeting Woods when he was just a teenager in high school, Norman to this day has never forged a relationship with the American icon despite living within walking distance of each other on Jupiter Island.

“I get a lot of questions about it,” Norman told Fox Sports.

“Maybe because he lives half a mile from me, right? Maybe because, look, everybody says if he bought your old office building, he became a member of your old golf club that I founded – there’s a lot of touch points that are there.

“Obviously, he enjoys the Medalist Golf Club because the way Pete Dye and I designed it, so there’s something there. I don’t know what the heck it is, and that’s why people keep asking me the questions.

“He moved to Jupiter Island – I was on Jupiter Island for 20 years. So it’s just interesting.”

Woods, 44, last year claimed his 15th major championship at the Masters, 11 years after having won his last major which was at the 2008 US Open.

When asked why the pair had hardly spoken over the years, Norman conceded it was “crazy” due to the pair’s familiar careers and similar interests.

“I just don’t know the guy, you know? It’s just crazy,” Norman said.

“And I’m not just saying this because I want to get to know the guy, I’m just saying this because there’s a lot of things we have in common.

“It would be interesting if it ever happened to just sit down and have a chat with him like we did outside of the locker room.

“Anyway, it’s probably never going to happen.”

When Woods won at the Masters back in 2019, Norman didn’t have the American’s number so he decided to go the extra effort and deliver a letter to congratulate the 15-time major winner on his recent triumph.

However, there was no response from Woods.

“I answer the questions (about Woods) the only way I can answer them: I don’t know the guy, I’ve only played golf with him a couple of times, I played golf with him when he was 14 or 15 years old, I was extremely impressed with him, I have been impressed with his career,” Norman said.

“I have been honest when people ask me questions about him … I’ve been true to the word, just like now.

“I’ve been an admirer of the way he turned things around. There’s times when he’s done things when I haven’t been an admirer of him.

“I get asked questions all the time and that’s why I guess the pot is simmering all the time to some degree.”