Google Officially Extends Employee Work-From-Home Option Until July 2021 As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge

Google has decided to take a big step to further ensure the health and safety of its employees with a major announcement. The tech giant recently confirmed its plans to officially extend the company work-from-home option for all employees until July 2021.

As reported by @CNN, Google (via a company spokesperson) has announced its plans to let all employees continue to work from home for the next year, specifically July 2021. Google previously stated that the work-from-home option would be extended through the end of the year—however, with COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, that decision has been considerably extended.

In a memo to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, elaborated on the decision:

“To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we’ll be extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office. I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months.”

Although there are currently 42 reopened Google offices around the world, the company is obviously bracing itself for the expected long-lasting impact of the pandemic that continues to ravage the U.S.

The tech industry was one of the first industries to switch to working remotely during the coronavirus outbreak—as other tech companies including Twitter and Facebook quickly followed suit and also made decisions to allow some employees to continue working remotely indefinitely.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!