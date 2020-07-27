Golden Horde heads to Prix Maurice de Gheest | Racing News

Golden Horde remains on course to make his next start in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

Trainer Clive Cox has earmarked the extended six-furlong Group One prize on August 9 as the intended target for his new stable star.

Having made a winning return in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, the son of Lethal Force could finish only third in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Cox said: “It’s day-by-day with these sort of horses, but I would say the Maurice de Gheest is the likely target, as long as we are happy with him at home.

“He won the Commonwealth Cup, and we thought he came out of the race well, but the July Cup might have come soon enough.

“Take nothing away from Oxted, though – I thought he was very impressive, but our lad ran well enough.

“He is still a baby compared to some of those other sprinters, but he has been a model of consistency throughout his career and he still has more big days ahead.”

A step up to Group One company in the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville on August 23 is on the agenda for Cox’s Coventry Stakes hero Nando Parrado.

The Kodiac colt was forced to miss an intended outing in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly after meeting with a small setback.

Cox added: “Nando Parrado had a slightly easier week after he had to miss the Robert Papin.

“Hopefully the Prix Morny will still be the next target for him.”

Stablemate Positive could be dropped in class after failing to feature in two outings at Group One level this season.

After finishing a respectable fourth on his return in the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting, the Dutch Art colt beat just two rivals home in the Prix d’Ispahan at Chantilly.

Cox added: “From a wide draw in France, it was always going to be hard, but he was only beaten just over five lengths in another Group One.

“If we can find the right angle at a lower level, we will. He will get the rub of the green at some point.”