Gold pierces record, heads toward $2,000 as dollar sinks

U.S. stocks were mixed as investors weighed a global resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks and anticipated a dovish Federal Reserve message this week. Gold jumped to a record, while the dollar fell.

The S,amp;P 500 was little changed as a rally in tech shares offset a drop in banks. A slew of earnings reports from Nasdaq 100 companies over the next few days will offer clues on whether the gauge’s record-breaking advance through mid-July has been justified. Moderna Inc. soared after getting a second round of U.S. funding for an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 and kicking off its late-stage trial.

Setbacks in the global fight against coronavirus will probably push Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to signal rates will stay near zero for longer. Cases fell in many hard-hit U.S. states, though reported numbers are often incomplete on weekends. High-frequency economic indicators are pointing to a slowdown, which will only reinforce the Federal Open Market Committee’s dovish guidance. While a report showed orders for durable goods rose more than expected, manufacturing is only stabilizing, and a full recovery may take time.