Galaxy Tab S7 leak reveals full specs of Samsung’s iPad Pro rival

After revealing pretty much all the key specs of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones, German tech publication WinFuture has now leaked the complete specs of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets.
As you can see in the renders below, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ share a near-identical design. While the standard Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, the Galaxy Tab S7+ has a 12.4-inch AMOLED panel with 2800 x 1752 resolution. Similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series, both the Tab S7 series tablets feature a 120Hz refresh rate. They will also come with the same improved S Pen as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, boasting a 9ms response time.
The leak confirms the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the back of the flagship Android tablets willl be a dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP wide-angle shooter. For video calls and selfies, the tablets will have an 8MP camera on the front.
As suggested by previous leaks, the smaller Galaxy Tab S7 will pack a 7040mAh battery, while the Tab S7+ will have a 10,090mAh battery. The Galaxy Tab S7 duo will also have wireless DeX support and four AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos. As for color options, the tablets will come in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver.