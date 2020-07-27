Gabrielle Union Refuses to ‘Sacrifice’ Trans Daughter Zaya Despite Criticism

Instagram

The former ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge also reveals that she’s been called a ‘witch’ after she and husband Dwyane Wade came out to proudly support his 13-year-old trans daughter Zaya.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have always been supportive parents for his 13-year-old trans daughter Zaya. While some people applauded the pair for their decision to give Zaya freedom to be herself, some others were critical towards them.

During her appearance on sports journalist Jemele Hill’s podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” on Monday, July 27, the actress got candid about people’s reaction to their family. “We are losing our Black and brown trans sisters at an alarming and frightening rate and, if we’re not doing everything in our power to get it right, we’re sacrificing more of us,” Gabrielle began explaining.

The former “America’s Got Talent” judge went on to say that some people suggested her and Dwyane to “sacrifice Zaya” in the process. She added, “I’ve literally been called a witch and I’m like, ‘What the f***?’ Because there’s this notion that we can’t all exist as we are and for anyone of us to exist in any kind of different sort of way in all of our beauty and splendor and wonderful selves we should cast them out.”

During the interview, Gabrielle revealed that she and Dwyane also learned a lot as they decided came out to proudly support Zaya in February. “We all had to educate ourselves because we weren’t,” said the “Breaking In” actress. “We didn’t understand the trauma and the harm that’s caused by misgendering someone.”

“We will never turn our back on our baby and we’re not going to turn our back on your baby either,” Gabrielle told Jemele. “We’re always going to fight for the most marginalized. And if that takes more education for us then you have to humble yourself; ‘shush’ before you center yourself as an ally, we have to just keep doing that. And it’s not about our ego; it’s about safety.”