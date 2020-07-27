Fujikura Releases Thin Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Module Panels

Article content continued

In response to such requirements, Fujikura has expanded its product lineup of DSSC module panels and started their sales. The increase in model range will realize easier designing and installation of our panels into IoT devices. We had only been providing some samples to limited number of customers for evaluation test purposes so far, but they will be accessible to every customers from now on.

In addition to the products, Fujikura is also offering supporting services on electric circuit designing when employing our DSSC module panel as a power source of IoT devices. We believe this service will provide our customers with solution to power source related problems, reduction in development lead time, furthermore, contribute to earlier realization of IoT society.

Please visit our website (https://dsc.fujikura.jp/en/) for more detailed information.

Fujikura is participating in the following online virtual events with this product. We look forward to your visit to our exhibition.

