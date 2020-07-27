‘Frothiness of this market has been worrisome’: Tesla’s market ride reflects larger forces at work

Article content continued

While the stock initially climbed on the results, the momentum that had earlier helped lift Tesla shares quickly died out. After falling 5 per cent on Thursday, they slid 6.3 per cent on Friday, even after credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service upgraded its view on the company.

The slide — which was followed by a bounce in early trading on Monday — cuts to the centre of a debate on whether the market is behaving rationally. “There is a lot of exuberance,” said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy for Susquehanna Financial, a trading and technology firm. “It’s amazing to go from a global depression to a stock market bubble in three months.”

Valuations of technology groups have climbed about 15 per cent this year, helping to fuel both momentum funds and the broader market. The gains relied in part on the narrative that groups such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc. would ultimately be beneficiaries of the pandemic, and their rise has strengthened their sway over market cap-weighted indices such as the S,amp;P 500, leaving the whole index vulnerable to swings higher or lower based on the fortunes of a small group of companies.

The price-to-earnings ratio — a common measure of valuation — of tech groups in the benchmark S,amp;P 500 U.S. stocks index now sits at the highest level in more than a decade. The rise has in large part been spurred by stimulus from the Federal Reserve, which through bond-buying programmes and deep interest-rate cuts has prompted investors to shift out of haven sovereign debt and into riskier securities, including stocks. The low interest rates themselves have increased the appeal of companies enjoying rapid growth, which includes groups such as Tesla and the tech giants.