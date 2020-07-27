Forterra Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

IRVING, Texas, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Increased net sales by 3.9% to $426.2 million as compared to $410.2 million in the prior year quarter

Increased gross profit by 23.0% to $105.6 million as compared to $85.8 million in the prior year quarter and improved gross profit margin by 390 basis points year-over-year

Net income increased to $27.1 million compared to $3.0 million in the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased to $85.9 million as compared to $62.5 million in the prior year quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 improved by 490 basis points year-over-year

During the first half of 2020, improved operating cash flow by $67.5 million and free cash flow 1 by $93.6 million year-over-year

Repaid $180 million in precautionary first quarter revolver borrowings and amended revolving credit facility to increase borrowing capacity to $350 million and extend maturity to 2025

Completed offering of $500 million senior secured notes due 2025 and used net proceeds to repay a portion of term loan in July

Net Leverage Ratio2 reduced to 5.0x from 7.9x a year ago

Forterra CEO Karl Watson, Jr. commented, “Our company performed well in this challenging market environment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to demonstrate the operating and financial durability of our business as well as our ability to achieve higher profitability and cash flow. Second quarter revenues were within the range of the preliminary guidance that we provided last month, while Adjusted EBITDA slightly exceeded our estimate. Importantly, we were able to continue to expand our gross profit margins, Adjusted EBITDA margins, and generate higher operating cash flow compared to the prior year period. These results reflect our continued progress towards earning a full and fair return on the products we produce and the capital we have deployed.”

“As financial markets started to show some stability and demand for our products persisted, we repaid the $180 million precautionary borrowings under our ABL revolving credit facility. In addition, we amended our ABL revolving credit facility to increase the capacity from $300 million to $350 million and extend the maturity from 2021 to 2025. Lastly, we recently issued $500 million of senior secured notes that are due in 2025 and used the net proceeds to repay a portion of our term loan. These transactions increase our liquidity and extend our debt maturities, providing us additional flexibility.”

Mr. Watson continued, “While there is still great uncertainty around demand, the shape of economic recovery and the continuing impact of the pandemic, we are encouraged by the results we have achieved during the first half of the year. We remain focused on our five improvement pillars: Health and Safety; Plant-Level Operational Discipline; Enhanced Commercial Capabilities; Working Capital Efficiency; and G,amp;A effectiveness. By focusing on these five pillars, we intend to keep our team members safe, further expand unit margins, decrease working capital investment, and use the increased cash flow to reduce our debt.”

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, and free cash flow, to comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section of this press release.

2Ratio represents net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the prior twelve-month period. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation thereof to comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section of this press release.

Segment Results

Drainage Pipe & Products (“Drainage”) – Key Financial and Operational Statistics:

($ in millions) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Net Sales $ 235.6 $ 241.7 Gross Profit 61.4 57.7 EBITDA 57.4 49.0 Adjusted EBITDA1 58.8 52.4 Gross Profit Margin 26.1 % 23.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 24.9 % 21.7 %

Drainage net sales decreased slightly by 2.5% to $235.6 million, compared to $241.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net sales was driven by lower shipment volumes primarily due to certain temporary project delays in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by higher average selling prices.

Drainage gross profit and gross profit margin were $61.4 million and 26.1%, compared to $57.7 million and 23.9%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies, partially offset by increased input costs, resulted in gross profit margin improvement year over year. Consequently, Drainage EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA margin1 were $57.4 million, $58.8 million and 24.9%, respectively, as compared to the prior year quarter of $49.0 million, $52.4 million and 21.7%, respectively.

Water Pipe & Products (“Water”) – Key Financial and Operational Statistics:

($ in millions) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Net Sales $ 190.6 $ 168.5 Gross Profit 44.2 28.1 EBITDA 39.7 25.0 Adjusted EBITDA1 42.7 25.4 Gross Profit Margin 23.2 % 16.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 22.4 % 15.1 %

Water net sales increased by 13.1% to $190.6 million, compared to $168.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by higher average selling price while shipment volumes were relatively flat year-over-year.

Water gross profit and gross profit margin increased to $44.2 million and 23.2%, respectively, compared to $28.1 million and 16.7%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Water EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA margin1 increased to $39.7 million, $42.7 million and 22.4%, respectively, compared to $25.0 million, $25.4 million and 15.1%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The improvements in gross profit, gross profit margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were primarily driven by higher average selling prices, also aided by lower raw material costs.

Corporate and Other (“Corporate”) – Second Quarter 2020 Results

Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA1 losses were $20.5 million and $15.6 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $20.0 million and $15.4 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The Company remains focused on lowering corporate overhead expenses as a percentage of sales.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

Balance sheet, liquidity and cash flow were improved during the first six months of 2020 as compared to prior year, as the tables below summarize:

Cash and Debt Balance ($ in millions) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 52.5 $ 34.8 $ 16.8 Outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility — — 39.0 Outstanding term loan balance 1,101.6 1,123.4 1,216.6

Cash Flow Information ($ in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating cash inflow (outflow) $ 40.2 $ (27.3 ) cash inflow (outflow) 1.5 (24.5 ) Financing cash inflow (outflow) (23.6 ) 32.4 Free cash inflow (outflow)1 41.7 (51.9 )

During the second quarter, the Company fully repaid the $180 million previously borrowed under its revolving credit facility. In addition, in June 2020, the Company amended its revolving credit facility by (i) increasing the size of the revolving credit facility from $300 million to $350 million of aggregate commitments, (ii) extending the maturity date to June 17, 2025, and (iii) modifying the interest rates on outstanding borrowings to reflect current market conditions. As of June 30, 2020, there were no outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and available borrowing capacity was $261.9 million. Given the improvements in cash generation and liquidity, the Company has resumed capital projects that had been put on hold during the second quarter and now expects full year capital expenditures in the range of $35 million to $45 million.

In July 2020, the Company completed the offering of $500 million senior secured notes at an annual interest rate of 6.5%. The senior secured notes have a five-year term and will mature in July 2025. Net proceeds of $492.5 million from this offering were utilized to repay a portion of the Company’s term loan. During the second quarter, the Company continued voluntary prepayments of its term loan in the amount of $10.5 million. Subsequent to the repayment and other second quarter repayments, the term loan now has a balance of $609.1 million that will mature in October 2023.

The Company’s net leverage ratio2 as of June 30, 2020 was 5.0x, compared to 6.1x at December 31, 2019 and 7.9x at June 30, 2019, and the Company remains committed to its communicated plan to reduce leverage to between 3.0x and 3.5x over the next several years.

Outlook

Regarding the Company’s outlook, Mr. Watson stated, “While we are pleased with the robust quarterly results, our visibility into the remainder of 2020 and beyond is still clouded by the uncertainly surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to sales volumes, funding of projects, and the overall economy. Based on recent trends in our backlogs, along with other factors, we expect shipment volumes in the second half of the year to continue to be lower than the prior year level as they were during the first half. That said, we believe we are favorably positioned to confront any future market challenges just as we have this quarter.”

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 426,186 $ 410,219 $ 757,062 $ 702,077 Cost of goods sold 320,607 324,405 592,741 574,458 Gross profit 105,579 85,814 164,321 127,619 Selling, general & administrative expenses (53,283 ) (58,640 ) (107,523 ) (110,031 ) Impairment and exit charges (265 ) (582 ) (1,089 ) (813 ) Other operating income, net (1,001 ) (376 ) (671 ) 203 (54,549 ) (59,598 ) (109,283 ) (110,641 ) Income from operations 51,030 26,216 55,038 16,978 Other income (expense) Interest expense (19,702 ) (25,783 ) (40,447 ) (50,448 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 116 — 66 — Earnings from equity method investee 3,126 3,402 5,925 4,969 Income (loss) before income taxes 34,570 3,835 20,582 (28,501 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (7,455 ) (881 ) (7,533 ) 6,416 Net income (loss) $ 27,115 $ 2,954 $ 13,049 $ (22,085 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ (0.34 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,093 64,142 64,948 64,073 Diluted 67,191 64,464 67,458 64,073

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,506 $ 34,800 Receivables, net 271,601 205,801 Inventories 238,835 238,483 Prepaid expenses 12,334 11,021 Other current assets 4,794 8,890 Total current assets 580,070 498,995 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 446,974 475,575 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,444 60,253 Goodwill 508,182 508,826 Intangible assets, net 121,978 142,674 Investment in equity method investee 51,459 50,034 Other long-term assets 5,390 3,701 Total assets $ 1,771,497 $ 1,740,058 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables $ 122,715 $ 102,426 Accrued liabilities 97,434 88,839 Deferred revenue 10,558 9,527 Current portion of long-term debt 12,510 12,510 Current portion of tax receivable agreement 13,145 13,145 Total current liabilities 256,362 226,447 Non-current liabilities Long term debt 1,067,682 1,085,793 Long-term finance lease liabilities 138,449 137,365 Long-term operating lease liabilities 52,518 54,411 Deferred tax liabilities 30,745 28,929 Other long-term liabilities 26,105 21,906 Long-term tax receivable agreement 64,240 64,240 Total liabilities 1,636,101 1,619,091 Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 190,000 shares authorized; 65,211 and 64,741 shares issued and outstanding 19 19 Additional paid-in-capital 249,695 244,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,006 ) (7,063 ) Retained deficit (103,312 ) (116,361 ) Total shareholders’ equity 135,396 120,967 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,771,497 $ 1,740,058

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 13,049 $ (22,085 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation & amortization expense 44,907 48,782 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,353 1,033 Gain on extinguishment of debt (66 ) — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,730 4,013 Stock-based compensation expense 5,471 2,661 Write-off of debt discount and issuance costs 376 — Earnings from equity method investee (5,925 ) (4,969 ) Distributions from equity method investee 4,500 1,500 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments, net 921 5,024 Unrealized foreign currency loss / (gain), net 212 (93 ) Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts 80 (194 ) Deferred taxes 1,816 (9,566 ) Other non-cash items 2,088 919 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (66,160 ) (67,813 ) Inventories (945 ) (5,734 ) Other current assets 2,435 (641 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 27,950 13,066 Other assets & liabilities 4,447 6,775 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 40,239 (27,322 ) CASH FLOWS FROM ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (9,054 ) (34,051 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 10,590 9,509 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) ACTIVITIES 1,536 (24,542 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of debt issuance costs (1,734 ) — Payments on term loans (21,368 ) (6,255 ) Proceeds from revolver 180,000 54,000 Payments on revolver (180,000 ) (15,000 ) Other financing activities (454 ) (395 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (23,556 ) 32,350 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (513 ) 512 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 17,706 (19,002 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 34,800 35,793 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 52,506 $ 16,791 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash interest paid $ 33,134 $ 38,835 Income taxes paid (refunds received), net (241 ) 3,911

Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and have been presented in this earnings release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as the sum of net income (loss), before interest expense (including (gains) losses from extinguishment of debt), depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit (expense) and before (gains) losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment, impairment and exit charges and certain other non-recurring income and expenses, such as transaction costs, inventory step-up impacting margin, non-cash compensation expense and pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee, minus earnings from equity method investee. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are presented in this earnings release because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplements to GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also important measures for assessing our operating results and evaluating each operating segment’s performance on a consistent basis, by excluding the impacts of depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, interest expense and other items not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to consolidated net income (loss), and in the case of our segment results, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to EBITDA, which the chief operating decision maker reviews for purposes of evaluating segment profit, or in the case of any of the non-GAAP measures, as a substitute for any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. These measures also should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items for which these non-GAAP measures make adjustments. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as: (i) they do not reflect our cash outlays for capital expenditures or future contractual commitments; (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; (iii) they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest, or principal payments, on indebtedness; (iv) they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash necessary to pay income taxes; and (v) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

This release also presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures on a last twelve month (“LTM”) basis. LTM information corresponding to fiscal years (i.e., the periods ended Q4 2018 and Q4 2019) reflects our audited historical results for such fiscal years presented in accordance with GAAP. Information presented for other LTM periods (i.e., the periods ended Q1 2019, Q2 2019, Q3 2019, Q1 2020, and Q2 2020) reflect unaudited trailing four quarter financial information calculated by starting with the results from the most recent audited fiscal year included in such LTM period and then (x) adding quarterly information for subsequent fiscal quarters and (y) subtracting quarterly information for the corresponding prior year period. For example, LTM Q2 2020 has been calculated by starting with the data from the twelve months ended Q4 2019 and then adding data for the six months ended Q2 2020, followed by subtracting data for the six months ended Q2 2019. This release is not in accordance with GAAP. However, we believe this information is useful to investors as we use it to evaluate our financial performance for ongoing planning purposes, including a continuous assessment of our financial performance in comparison to budgets and internal projections. We also use such LTM financial data to test compliance with covenants under our debt facilities. This presentation has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Please see our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the relevant periods for the historical amounts used to calculate the LTM information presented.

This release also includes free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure that represents cash flow from operating activities, less capital expenditure, net of proceeds from asset disposals. Management uses free cash flow, and ratios based on it, as one of the means by which it assesses available liquidity for strategic opportunities and other discretionary investment, and it is, therefore, useful to investors in evaluating our business using the same measures as management. Free cash flow is also useful to investors because it is often used by securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating our operating results and our ability to generate cash without incurring additional financing. Free cash flow does, however, have certain limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash, cash equivalents and investments balance for the period nor does it represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or in isolation from, net cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of cash flow calculated in accordance with GAAP.

This release also includes Net debt, a non-GAAP measure that represents the sum of long-term debt, the current portion of long-term debt, debt issuance cost and original issue discount and finance lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses net debt as one of the means by which it assesses financial leverage, and it is therefore useful to investors in evaluating our business using the same measures as management. Net debt is also useful to investors because it is often used by securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating our business. Net debt does however have certain limitations and should not be considered as an alternative to or in isolation from long-term debt or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use such measures or may calculate one or more of the measures differently than as presented in this earnings release, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments made in the calculations below and the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed to mean that our future results will be unaffected by such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by using non-GAAP measures as supplemental financial metrics and in conjunction with results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 27,115 $ 2,954 $ 13,049 $ (22,085 ) Interest expense 19,702 25,783 40,447 50,448 Depreciation and amortization 22,406 24,390 44,907 48,782 Income tax (benefit) expense 7,455 881 7,533 (6,416 ) EBITDA1 76,678 54,008 105,936 70,729 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net 1,317 1,086 1,353 1,033 Gain on extinguishment of debt (116 ) — (66 ) — Impairment and exit charges2 1,356 582 2,180 813 Transaction costs3 3,036 854 4,494 1,274 Inventory step-up impacting margin4 — 185 — 278 Non-cash compensation5 2,607 1,132 5,471 2,661 Other6 — 3,628 — 3,628 Earnings from equity method investee7 (3,126 ) (3,402 ) (5,925 ) (4,969 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee8 4,102 4,396 7,874 6,932 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,854 $ 62,469 $ 121,317 $ 82,379 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.1 % 15.2 % 16.0 % 11.7 % Gross profit 105,579 85,814 $ 164,321 $ 127,619 Gross profit margin 24.8 % 20.9 % 21.7 % 18.2 %

1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company’s chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance.

2 Impairment or abandonment of long-lived assets and other exit charges.

3 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions.

4 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations.

5 Non-cash equity compensation expense.

6 Other includes one-time charges such as executive severance costs.

7 Net income from Forterra’s 50% ownership in the Concrete Pipe & Precast LLC (“CP,amp;P”) joint venture accounted for under the equity method of accounting.

8 Adjusted EBITDA from Forterra’s 50% ownership in the CP,amp;P joint venture. Calculated as CP,amp;P net income adjusted primarily to add back Forterra’s pro-rata portion of CP,amp;P’s depreciation and amortization and interest expense.

Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 57,414 $ 39,717 $ (20,453 ) $ 76,678 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net (338 ) 1,655 — 1,317 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (116 ) (116 ) Impairment and exit charges2 — 1,356 — 1,356 Transaction costs3 — — 3,036 3,036 Inventory step-up impacting margin4 — — — — Non-cash compensation5 321 397 1,889 2,607 Other6 401 (401 ) — — Earnings from equity method investee7 (3,126 ) — — (3,126 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 8 4,102 — — 4,102 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,774 $ 42,724 $ (15,644 ) $ 85,854 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.9 % 22.4 % NM 20.1 % Net sales $ 235,596 $ 190,590 $ — $ 426,186 Gross profit 61,393 44,185 1 105,579

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 48,997 $ 24,973 $ (19,962 ) $ 54,008 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net 915 171 — 1,086 Impairment and exit charges2 79 503 — 582 Transaction costs3 — — 854 854 Inventory step-up impacting margin4 185 — — 185 Non-cash compensation5 820 196 116 1,132 Other6 401 (401 ) 3,628 3,628 Earnings from equity method investee7 (3,402 ) — — (3,402 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 8 4,396 — — 4,396 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,391 $ 25,442 $ (15,364 ) $ 62,469 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.7 % 15.1 % NM 15.2 % Net sales $ 241,680 $ 168,539 $ — $ 410,219 Gross profit 57,717 28,147 (50 ) 85,814

Six months ended June 30, 2020 Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 83,466 $ 62,590 $ (40,120 ) $ 105,936 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net (414 ) 1,736 31 1,353 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (66 ) (66 ) Impairment and exit charges2 — 2,180 — 2,180 Transaction costs3 — — 4,494 4,494 Inventory step-up impacting margin4 — — — — Non-cash compensation5 1,022 582 3,867 5,471 Other6 802 (802 ) — — Earnings from equity method investee7 (5,925 ) — — (5,925 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 8 7,874 — — 7,874 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,825 $ 66,286 $ (31,794 ) $ 121,317 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.4 % 18.9 % NM 16.0 % Net sales $ 405,830 $ 351,232 $ — $ 757,062 Gross profit 93,948 70,345 28 164,321

Six months ended June 30, 2019 Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 74,063 $ 33,714 $ (37,048 ) $ 70,729 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net 775 258 — 1,033 Impairment and exit charges2 102 711 — 813 Transaction costs3 — — 1,274 1,274 Inventory step-up impacting margin4 278 — — 278 Non-cash compensation5 892 245 1,524 2,661 Other6 802 (802 ) 3,628 3,628 Earnings from equity method investee7 (4,969 ) — — (4,969 ) Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee 8 6,932 — — 6,932 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,875 $ 34,126 $ (30,622 ) $ 82,379 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.5 % 11.5 % NM 11.7 % Net sales $ 405,414 $ 296,663 $ — $ 702,077 Gross profit 89,150 38,882 (413 ) 127,619

NM Not meaningful

1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company’s chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance.

2 Impairment or abandonment of long-lived assets and other exit charges.

3 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions.

4 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations.

5 Non-cash equity compensation expense.

6 Inter-segment charges that are eliminated upon consolidation and one-time charges such as executive severance costs.

7 Net income from Forterra’s 50% ownership in the CP,amp;P joint venture accounted for under the equity method of accounting.

8 Adjusted EBITDA from Forterra’s 50% ownership in the CP,amp;P joint venture. Calculated as CP,amp;P net income adjusted primarily to add back Forterra’s pro-rata portion of CP,amp;P’s depreciation and amortization and interest expense.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for trailing 12 months

(in thousands)

Twelve months ended June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net (loss) income $ (33,534 ) $ (16,607 ) $ (7,331 ) $ 3,642 $ 27,802 Interest expense 97,732 99,064 94,970 91,050 84,969 Depreciation & amortization 100,757 99,007 97,258 95,367 93,385 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,889 ) (3,786 ) (3,279 ) 4,097 10,671 EBITDA1 158,066 177,678 181,618 194,156 216,827 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net (663 ) (268 ) 2,045 2,134 2,366 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (374 ) (1,708 ) (1,658 ) (1,774 ) Impairment & exit charges2 3,428 1,767 3,520 4,113 4,887 Transaction costs3 2,248 2,306 2,963 3,999 6,182 Inventory step-up impacting margin4 278 278 278 185 — Non-cash compensation5 5,762 6,485 7,919 9,254 10,729 Other6 3,628 3,328 3,328 3,328 (300 ) Earnings from equity method investee7 (9,611 ) (11,376 ) (10,466 ) (11,697 ) (11,422 ) Pro-rate share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investee8 13,707 15,451 14,433 15,668 15,375 Adjusted EBITDA $ 176,843 $ 195,275 $ 203,930 $ 219,482 $ 242,870

1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company’s chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance.

2 Impairment or abandonment of long-lived assets and other exit charges.

3 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions.

4 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations.

5 Non-cash equity compensation expense.

6 Other includes one-time charges such as executive severance costs and gains on insurance proceeds related to the destruction property.

7 Net income from Forterra’s 50% ownership in the CP,amp;P joint venture accounted for under the equity method of accounting.

8 Adjusted EBITDA from Forterra’s 50% ownership in the CP,amp;P joint venture. Calculated as CP,amp;P net income adjusted primarily to add back Forterra’s pro-rata portion of CP,amp;P’s depreciation and amortization and interest expense.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow 1

(in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – GAAP $ 40,239 $ (27,322 ) Add/(Deduct): Purchase of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (9,054 ) (34,051 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 10,590 9,509 Free cash flow (usage) – Non-GAAP $ 41,775 $ (51,864 )

1 The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP, less capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets, plus proceeds from sale of fixed assets. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Total Debt and Net Debt

(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 Long-term debt $ 1,067,682 $ 1,085,793 $ 1,210,546 Current portion of long-term debt 12,500 12,500 12,500 Carrying value of long-term debt 1,080,182 1,098,293 1,223,046 Add: Debt issuance cost and original issuance discount 21,419 25,055 30,646 Gross value of long-term debt 1,101,601 1,123,348 1,253,692 Add: Short-term finance lease liabilities 16,545 16,542 16,648 Long-term finance lease liabilities 138,449 137,365 136,096 Total debt 1,256,595 1,277,255 1,406,436 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (52,506 ) (34,800 ) (16,791 ) Net debt $ 1,204,089 $ 1,242,455 $ 1,389,645

