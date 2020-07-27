Fivio Foreign: I’m Mad Pop Smoke’s Killers Got Locked Up!!

Rapper Fivio Foreign says he’s mad that Pop Smoke’s killers were locked up.

Fivio sat down with DJ Vlad, who asked him about the arrest of several suspects, including two minors, over Pop’s murder.

“I was tight. I was mad they got locked up,” Fivio told DJ Vlad. “Now that we know who it came from… I don’t like them in jail.”

He then confirms to Vlad that he wants them on the streets — but did not say why.

The rapper revealed that when he first saw reports that Pop Smoke had been killed — he didn’t believe it.

“At first, I ain’t believe that shit,” Fivo said. “Fake news, first thing I said. Why niggas sharing this sh*t? I was getting a thousand calls and then I made a call … I didn’t even know Pop was in L.A. cause the day before that, he was in the studio with Polo G. Then the next day, I came to the studio to finish up the song with Polo G. I got the call and asked, ‘Is this sh*t real?'”