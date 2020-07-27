Home Entertainment Fivio Foreign: I’m Mad Pop Smoke’s Killers Got Locked Up!!

Fivio Foreign: I’m Mad Pop Smoke’s Killers Got Locked Up!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Rapper Fivio Foreign says he’s mad that Pop Smoke’s killers were locked up.

Fivio sat down with DJ Vlad, who asked him about the arrest of several suspects, including two minors, over Pop’s murder.

“I was tight. I was mad they got locked up,” Fivio told DJ Vlad. “Now that we know who it came from… I don’t like them in jail.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©