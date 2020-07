No one will ever forget Dr. Anthony Fauci’s horrendous first pitch attempt.

Fauci, who threw out the first pitch during the Washington Nationals’ Opening Day matchup against the New York Yankees, was given his own personalized Topps Trading Card. The card was available for just 24 hours, but it set a record regardless.

According to the Action Network’s Darren Rovell, the Fauci card now is the best-selling card in Topps history.