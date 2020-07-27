Facebook hired StopFake in Ukraine to flag Russian disinformation, but critics accuse the fact-checking group of ties to the far right and of bias in its work (Anton Troianovski/New York Times)

Anton Troianovski / New York Times:
Facebook hired StopFake in Ukraine to flag Russian disinformation, but critics accuse the fact-checking group of ties to the far right and of bias in its work — Facebook hired a Ukrainian group battling Russian disinformation to flag misleading posts. But critics say the fact checkers’ work veers into activism.
