Facebook hired StopFake in Ukraine to flag Russian disinformation, but critics accuse the fact-checking group of ties to the far right and of bias in its work (Anton Troianovski/New York Times)

Anton Troianovski / New York Times:

Facebook hired StopFake in Ukraine to flag Russian disinformation, but critics accuse the fact-checking group of ties to the far right and of bias in its work  —  Facebook hired a Ukrainian group battling Russian disinformation to flag misleading posts.  But critics say the fact checkers’ work veers into activism.

