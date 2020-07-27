Exchange Activity Explodes Following Bitcoin’s $10K Breakout By Cointelegraph

Exchange Activity Explodes Following Bitcoin’s $10K Breakout
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent breakout was accompanied by a massive spike in on-chain exchange volume activity, according to data from Glassnode.
Unlike regular trading volume that is often artificially inflated by the exchanges, on-chain activity may be more indicative of the true patterns. Interestingly, the only metric that experienced a downward trend is the number of exchange deposits. This may be a bullish sign in its own right.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.