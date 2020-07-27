Home World News Ex Malaysian PM Najib Found Guilty on Charge in 1MDB Trial

Ex Malaysian PM Najib Found Guilty on Charge in 1MDB Trial

Matilda Coleman
A Malaysia court has ruled former prime minister Najib Razak guilty in the first verdict to come in the series of trials linked to 1MDB.

Najib was guilty of one charge in the case involving 42 million ringgit ($10 million) of funds deposited in his personal accounts from a former unit of 1MDB. He has earlier said he plans to appeal the judgment.

