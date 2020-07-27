Even trading floor diehards are now embracing work from home

Article content continued

“What I didn’t imagine two months ago is that I could be equally effective,” said Gribbin, who hopes to continue to work from home two or three days a week.

At Goldman Sachs, Tomiyuki Oji has also come to see the benefits.

“I wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about teleworking initially, as I thought it would be difficult,” said Oji, a derivatives trader. But “I feel there has been almost no impact on my productivity.”

Common Complaint

One common complaint about working from home is the lack of face-to-face communication.

“I miss the value of direct human interaction,” CLSA’s Gribbin said. “Being on the desk, things just pop out with everyday conversations.”

But even for traders and other financial professionals who are back in the office, that’s not always possible under new arrangements to prevent whole teams becoming infected. Motokawa’s group, for example, is separated into different parts of the trading floor.

“It’s a different type of stress,” said Makoto Yamada, general manager of equity trading at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. “We absolutely cannot be down completely.”

Yamada has split his traders into different groups to protect against contagion. About 60 per cent of staff are in the office at one time.

Gribbin, a member of an executive committee at CLSA, has been asking colleagues how they feel about continuing to work from home after the pandemic. He says it’s not impossible the firm could reduce its Tokyo office space.

“All of our staff have changed in some way,” Gribbin said. “We’re gently asking them in private what their feelings are about a more work-from-home structure and the early feedback is that it’s going to be very well embraced.”

