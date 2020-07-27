Elon Musk Jokingly Challenges Johnny Depp to ‘Cage Fight’ While Denying Amber Heard Affair

WENN

The Tesla mogul also insists that he started dating the ‘Aquaman’ actress only after she split from Johnny, before suggesting the former couple, who is currently in legal battle, to stop feuding.

Elon Musk has responded to claims that Amber Heard had an affair with him while she was married to Johnny Depp. In a new interview with New York Times, the tech mogul vehemently denied the allegations that were made during the actor’s explosive libel trial in the U.K.

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” the Tesla founder said to the publication. The 49-year-old also addressed other claims about him having a threesome with Amber and Cara Delevingne in Johnny’s L.A. penthouse, saying, “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.”

During the interview, Elon was also asked about his reaction to Johnny calling him “Mollusk” in court. “Well, yeah, I hope he recovers from this situation,” he said. As for the claims that Johnny sent Elon a text in which the “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” star threatened to “slice off his d**k,” Elon responded with a joke. “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” so he said.

Before concluding his interview, Elon insisted that he started dating the “Aquaman” actress only after she split from Johnny. He also suggested the former couple, who is currently in legal battle, to stop feuding. “For the two of them,” he said. “I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on.”

Elon and several other male celebrities were dragged in Amber and Johnny’s legal battle as Amber recently alleged that Johnny constantly accused her of having an affair with her co-stars during their marriage. “He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum,” Amber said in a statement revealed during her husband’s libel trial against British tabloid The Sun on Monday, July 20. She added Johnny also suspected his then-wife of having an affair with “even women co-stars like Kelli Garner.”

The blonde beauty went on to say that the Golden Globe-winning actor considered her male co-stars “a sexual threat” and would give them “derogatory nicknames,” such as “pumpkin-head” for Leonardo DiCaprio, “potato-head” for Channing and “Jim Turd Sturgess” for her “London Fields” co-star.