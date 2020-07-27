Drake Eclipses Madonna’s Billboard Hot 100 Record by Scoring More Top 10 Hits

WENN

The ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker secures his 39th and 40th top 10s as his new collaborations with DJ Khaled, ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’, debut at three and eight on the new countdown.

Drake has scored another major chart record in the U.S. after breaking a tie with Madonna for the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits.

“Popstar” and “Greece”, the rapper’s new collaborations with DJ Khaled, debut at three and eight on the new countdown, giving Drake his 39th and 40th top 10s. He was previously tied with Madonna at 38.

The Beatles, Michael Jackson and Drake’s ex, Rihanna, are the only other acts with 30 or more top 10s on the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, DaBaby‘s “Rockstar”, featuring Roddy Ricch, scores a seventh week at number one, keeping Jack Harlow‘s “Whats Poppin”, featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne off the top.

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” and SAINt JHN‘s “Roses” complete the new top five.