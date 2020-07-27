Devin Townsend Plans ‘Crazy Virtual Stage’ for Upcoming Livestream

Facebook

The ‘Christeen’ star reveals plans for a ‘revolutionary’ livestream concert ‘Empath Volume 2: By Request’ which is expected to be a “full production” of an 85-minute performance.

Musician/producer Devin Townsend has teased plans for a “revolutionary” virtual concert, set to air in September (20).

According to the “Christeen” star, “Empath Volume 2: By Request” will be broadcast on 5 September at 9 P.M. BST, and include the set he was due to perform at this year’s Bloodstock Open Air event.

Townsend will be joined by drummer Samus Paulicelli, guitarist Wes Hauch, and bassist Liam Wilson for the 85 minute performance, which he teased will be “a full production.”

“(We’ll be) filming ourselves separately, playing our instruments live, on green screens, with eight cameras each and then combine these elements on a crazy virtual stage,” he said, announcing the gigs. “It’s ambitious, but I think the closest to a monster concert as can be achieved this summer.”

Townsend continued, “I will be live answering questions and talking to you throughout, to make it a totally interactive experience that acts not only as a cool way to spend a Saturday, but also as a potentially new way to do concerts entirely.”

“The players I’ve hired have worked their butts off learning the material, and it’s going to be one of the coolest things I’ve done in recent memory.”

Tickets for the show are available here.