Demi Lovato Shares Intimate Pics of Max Ehrich’s Proposal on Malibu Beach

Instagram

The ‘Skyscraper’ singer has taken to her Instagram account to treat her fans to some behind-the-scenes photos from the moment Max popped the question on Malibu beach.

–

Demi Lovato is a happy engaged woman. The “Sober” singer, who was recently engaged to fiance Max Ehrich, took to her Instagram account to treat her fans to some behind-the-scenes photos from the moment Max popped the question on Malibu beach on July 22.

The first photo in her post, which was shared on Sunday, July 26, featured Demi wearing a white dress. Her fiance donned a dark outfit while getting down on one knee to propose to her. The next picture saw them sharing a kiss with a beautiful sunset view as the background.

The last snap, meanwhile, saw the couple getting more intimate. Demi could be seen wrapping her arms around her man’s neck while they apparently kissed.

“Best night of my life… still soaking it all up.. I love you baby,” so the 27-year-old “Anyone” singer captioned the photos. In response to the gushing post, Max wrote in the comment section, “Love you so much baby. more and more every moment.”

<br />

The 29-year-old also took to his own page to share the same three pictures. ” ‘Crash Into Me’ by @davematthewsband was playin [heart emoji] still floating [cloud emoji] love you more each and every second @ddlovato,” he wrote.

<br />

Demi shared the news of her engagement to the former “The Young and the Restless” star on Wednesday, July 22 evening with a series of stunning snaps alongside a lengthy caption. “Today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” she shared.

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all… You never pressure me to be anything other than myself…,” she continued. “And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage… I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby.”