David Price on opting out: ‘Players’ health wasn’t being put first’

Fourteen members of the Marlins organization tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days, and more could potentially be infected. Miami played Philadelphia on Sunday, and there’s potential that the Phillies also end up with a coronavirus outbreak in the clubhouse.

Nothing is certain in 2020, and quite frankly, MLB is in some serious trouble.

While the league reportedly has no intention of canceling the 2020 season, more players may begin to opt out following the Marlins’ outbreak.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has a pregnant wife who will be giving birth next month to their first child, and he was just one of many players weighing the pros and cons of playing baseball amid the pandemic.

Ian Desmond, Ryan Zimmerman, Mike Leake, Nick Markakis and Buster Posey are among the players who already have opted out. If more decided to forego the 2020 season, then baseball may be a lost cause.