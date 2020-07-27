Datametrex Announces Sale of COVID-19 Test Kits to Canadian Mining Company TMAC Resources

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order (the “PO”) for COVID-19 test kits and services from Canadian based mining company TMAC Resources Inc. (the “Purchaser”) with operations in Nunavut, Canada. The initial pilot PO is approximately $200,000.

The Company has secured all requested test kits, swabs, tubes, PPE and the lab time. All of the items will be delivered directly to the mining company at their muster site in Edmonton, Alberta.. Testing services are conducted by Transpharm Canada Inc. (“TCI”). The Company does not anticipate any costs associated with the sale of these kits.

“Datametrex is pleased in assisting TMAC with implementing testing for response to COVID-19, and keeping its employees, the community in Nunavut safe.” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company. “The thinking is simple; an individual who tests positive before arriving in Nunavut can be isolated until they recover, effectively negating the rate of transmission in the community.”

Under the terms of the PO, Datametrex will deliver to the purchaser an initial 2,000 units of the Health Canada authorized COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kits manufactured by 1drop Inc., and 3 mL Univesal Transport Medium (UTM®) Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm Skirted Tubes. The testing is being conducted by Dr. Alexander MacGregor and his team from Transpharm Canada Inc. (“TCI”) at the TMAC’s muster point.

TMAC stated that they are focused on ensuring the health, safety and well-being of local communities, all employees, contractors, and visitors, including;

providing safety training and education to ensure a capable and resilient work force;

promoting healthy work practices, work organization and a culture of health and wellbeing in the workplace and in local and Inuit communities;

participating in emergency response training to protect the health and safety of the work force, visitors and local and Inuit communities; and

maintaining occupational health programs and emergency preparedness.

About TMAC

TMAC Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company which holds a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Property. Its vision and sole focus is the responsible and economically sustainable exploration, development and mining of the Hope Bay greenstone belt, an eighty kilometre by twenty kilometre property with significant upside resource potential in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut as Canada’s next major gold mining camp. TMAC is a gold producer with the Doris mine achieving commercial production in 2017 and the Madrid and Boston deposits expected to commence production in 2020 and 2022, respectively. TMAC has an experienced and expert board of directors and exploration, development and operating teams with extensive track records of discovering, developing and operating high grade, profitable underground mines. TMAC’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TMR.

Additional information on TMAC is available at www.tmacresources.com

About 1drop Inc.

1drop Inc. aims to provide a solution to manage health with a drop of fluid. It has the key technologies for becoming a global leading company in the field of smart health care. 1copy™ COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit can reduce the risk of asymptomatic and latent infection of COVID-19 by a single virus level limit of detection. Additional information on 1drop Inc. is available at www.1drop.co.kr

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational Health and Safety goals with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

