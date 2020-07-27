Craig Bellamy and Cameron Smith Melbourne Storm rev-up praised by Peter Sterling

Rugby league great Peter Sterling has praised Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith and coach Craig Bellamy for their harsh response to the team’s Round 11 performance.

Despite the Storm running out 46-8 winners over the Broncos, both Bellamy and Smith were left irate at the first-half performance, with the coach giving the team a bake at half-time.

Sterling was impressed with how Bellamy and Smith still commanded the locker room despite both being at the club for close to 20 years.

“One of the great attractions of both Cameron Smith and Craig Bellamy as leaders is that they’ve probably had to say the same things over a long period of time,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

Cameron Smith gave a very harsh assessment of his side’s performance against the Broncos (Getty)

“It’s very difficult to keep players focused and engaged when they’ve heard the same thing before.

“You have a look at the Melbourne players when either of those two individuals are talking, their eyes never leave it, they are wrapped around every word.

“Someones when a player has heard the same voice they can tune out, but that does not happen at the Melbourne Storm.

“They’re very concise with the way they speak and they’re very conscious of making sure that they don’t get repetitive with what they say.”

Sterling praised the pair for not letting the result of the Broncos win paper over areas for improvement.

Bellamy and Smith are still able to shake the Storm into action despite being at the club for almost 20 years (AAP)

“What I really liked about this was the fact that they won by nearly 40 points,” he said.

“Coaches don’t like to lavish too much praise on their players because that can lead to complacency so it’s probably a good time to drum home the fact that the scoreline looked great, but we are a long way from where we need to be.

“Enjoy the victory, but be very aware that regardless of the scoreline, ‘I’m still expecting more’, as Cameron Smith does as well.

“It’s an art-form to say the right things at the right time, it’s an art-form to say things that need to be said and sometimes it’s an art-form to not say anything.

“I think that they’re very selective with what they say, when they say it and how they say it.”