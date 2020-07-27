Corey Kluber out at least a month with shoulder tear

Corey Kluber’s debut season with the Texas Rangers is quickly becoming a nightmare.

A day after the 34-year-old exited the bump following only an inning of work versus the Colorado Rockies, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported that Kluber suffered a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder.

Kluber won’t throw for at least four weeks before further evaluations.

Per Grant, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told reporters on Monday that Kluber will likely be converted to a relief pitcher if he’s able to return this year.

Kluber won American League Cy Young Award honors as a member of the Cleveland Indians in 2014 and 2017. Cleveland traded the veteran righty to Texas last December, and he was hoping to have a bounce-back year after injury setbacks sidelined him for the bulk of the 2019 campaign.