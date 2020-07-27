Comedian Faizon Love: Jay-Z Lied About Being A Drug Dealer!!

Comedian Faizon Love is claiming that Jay-Z lied about dealing drugs in his past, calling him a “fake drug dealer.”

“I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing,” Faizon said on the Hip-Hop Uncensored podcast, “That’s when I stopped liking him. This n*gga ain’t sold no cocaine in his life — I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.”

He later adds, “There’s no stories of the other side. Somebody going to bust you. Nobody ever sold you pancake? … All this sh*t sounds like an episode of Miami Vice.”

Check out the clip below.

Strangely enough, Jay-Z rival, Cam’ ron hopped online to defend Jay.

“I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly) but Faizon don’t know what the f*ck he’s talking bout,” Cam’ ron captioned his post. “Weather legally or illegally n*ggas got to it.”