Comedian Faizon Love: Jay-Z Lied About Being A Drug Dealer!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Comedian Faizon Love is claiming that Jay-Z lied about dealing drugs in his past, calling him a “fake drug dealer.”

“I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing,” Faizon said on the Hip-Hop Uncensored podcast, “That’s when I stopped liking him. This n*gga ain’t sold no cocaine in his life — I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.” 

He later adds, “There’s no stories of the other side. Somebody going to bust you. Nobody ever sold you pancake? … All this sh*t sounds like an episode of Miami Vice.”

