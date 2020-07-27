Home Technology Combined market cap of Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, and Amazon is ~$5T, their...

Combined market cap of Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, and Amazon is ~$5T, their combined 2019 revenue was ~$773B, and they have a combined cash reserve of ~$420B

Kyle Daly / Axios:

Combined market cap of Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, and Amazon is ~$5T, their combined 2019 revenue was ~$773B, and they have a combined cash reserve of ~$420B  —  The four Big Tech CEOs who will testify before Congress Wednesday command global empires with power and wealth that make them more like countries than companies.

