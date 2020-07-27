Chrissy Teige Apologizes After Making A Joke About Megan Thee Stallion & Twerking

Chrissy Teigen has never been fond of holding back her commentary or her jokes on Twitter. This time, however, she offers an apology after making a joke about Megan Thee Stallion that some fans deemed ill-fitting for the current time.

While responding to a thread of jokes about celebrities and what they are most notably known for, Chrissy included a play on words about Megan and twerking.

“I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills,” the original tweet read. Chrissy responded saying, “I have a Megan Thee Stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.”

Chrissy says the joke was nothing more than a lighthearted play on words, but was perceived as distasteful as Megan is going through a difficult time right now while recovering from gun shot wounds. After being called out by some people on Twitter, Chrissy clarifies that she was not referencing the tragic incident at all.

“I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with Meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and sh*tty and pointless as the joke was,” she tweets.

“Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all.”

As we previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion was involved in an unfortunate incident, alongside Tory Lanez, which she revealed she suffered gun shot wounds from. Meg has requested that people support her through this time, and expresses that she will speak on the situation when she is ready.

