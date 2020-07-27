China H1 gold consumption down 38% year-on-year: association By

© .
BEIJING () – China’s gold consumption fell by 38.25% year-on-year in the first half of 2020 to 323.29 tonnes, hit by the impact of the coronavirus, a slowing economy and rising gold prices, the China Gold Association said on Tuesday.
The country’s gold output, meanwhile, slid 7.3% year-on-year to 217.8 tonnes in the first half, although the association said domestic production had returned to normal in the second quarter, rising 5.81% from the first quarter.
