CF Energy Launch Operation of Its First EV Battery Swap Station in Sanya City

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”) is pleased to announce that, the Group has officially launched operation of its first electric vehicle (“EV”) battery swap station in Sanya City. The first battery swap station of the Company is located near the Sanya’s airport. It is expected to start serving more than 100 registered EVs immediately in Sanya City. The station is designed to be able to complete each vehicle battery change within a three-minute time frame in a fully automated machinery process. As announced in Company’s earlier press release, our immediate plan is to build four of such stations in Sanya City by the end of 2020.

“We are excited to see our first EV battery swap station up and running today. Thanks to our strong partners, EDF China and BAIC who have been very supportive and made our work much easier.” Ann Lin, the CEO and Chair of the Board added, “Hainan province aims to increase EVs number to 1,000,000 by 2030 from current 30,000 level. We are optimistic about the EV battery swap program in Hainan Province and the rest of China, not only for its profitable nature but also for its effective contribution to solve many EV drivers’ daily charging problems. Most recently the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China announced that it will fully support Beijing and Hainan Province being China’s pilot regions to carry out high quality and standardized EV battery swap services in meeting the high demand of new energy vehicle expansion. We are very proud of having this great opportunity and look forward to seeing revenues and profits to be added on top of our existing business.”

About EDF CF (Sanya) Energy Co., Ltd.

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower and new renewable energies. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of EUR71.3 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

About EDF Group

About BAIC Qingxiang Technology Co., Ltd

Founded in September 2010, BAIC Motor is the platform of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd (BAIC Group) for complete passenger car resource integration and business development, and is one of the enterprises to which the Beijing municipal government offers focused support. BAIC Motor completed its IPO of H Shares on 19 December 2014 and went public on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) (H Shares name: BAIC Motor; H Shares Code: 1958).

BAIC Motor has a diverse range of business sectors, from R,amp;D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service for passenger cars, production of passenger car core components, automotive finance, to other related businesses. BAIC Motor is also the leading company for the pure electric passenger car business in China. BAIC Qingxiang is a subsidiary of the BAIC group that focuses on EV car rentals and related technology development in the PRC.

