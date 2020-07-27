Canadian hotel chains file proposed class action against insurer after pandemic-related claims denied

Article content continued

Since the pandemic was declared in March, disputes between businesses and their insurers have landed in court in Canada, the United States and Europe. Many firms have been denied coverage under their “business interruption” insurance policies because such policies often include language that assumes business is interrupted due to physical damage to premises.

In an interview with the this month, John Neal, chief executive of Lloyd’s of London, said there was little uptake historically for coverage specific to pandemics.

He noted that after an Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 threatened to spread widely, German reinsurer Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. offered a pandemic product that got no uptake whatsoever.

“Nobody bought the coverage — not a single customer,” Neil told the Post.

• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: BatPost