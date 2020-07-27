Cam’ron Defends Jay-Z Against Faizon Love’s Accusation of Faking Drug-Dealing Past

WENN/https://www.beyonce.com/Instagram

Despite their past beef, the ‘Hey Ma’ rapper comes to Hov’s defense after the ‘Couples Retreat’ star claims that the ‘Jigga That N***a’ hitmaker only created his drug dealer persona for his music.

Cam’ron is pushing aside his differences with Jay-Z to defend the music mogul against accusation that he faked his drug-dealing past. The East Harlem rapper came to Hov’s defense after comedian Faizon Love called out Jay-Z for allegedly creating his drug dealer persona for his music.

Jay-Z often rapped about his career as a drug dealer at the beginning of his career, but Faizon doesn’t believe that he led that kind of life. Though he enjoys Jigga’s music, “The Parent ‘Hood” alum said during a recent appearance on the “Hip-Hop Uncensored” podcast, “I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing.”

“That’s when I stopped liking him. This n***a ain’t sold no cocaine in his life-I don’t think he’s ever won a fight,” he continued. “There’s no stories of the other side. Somebody going to bust you. Nobody ever sold you pancake? … All this s**t sounds like an episode of ‘Miami Vice’.”

Noticing this, Cam’ron took to Instagram to defend Jay-Z, saying that “Hustlers Respect Hustlers.” “I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly) but Faizon don’t know what the f**k he’s talking bout,” he wrote on the photo-sharing site. “Weather legally or illegally n***as got to it.”

Cam’ron and Jay-Z were infamously feuding for years in the past, with reports saying that they had a tense, antagonistic relationship while Cam’ron was an artist signed to the label co-founded by Jay-Z. They addressed their conflict in 2006 when they exchanged diss tracks on Cam’s “Killa Season” album and Jay-Z’s “Kingdom Come”. Cam’ron explained it was “never being physical beef,” but more of personal disagreements and not being on the same page.

Years later, they squashed their beef with a performance at the Tidal-sponsored sequel B-Sides 2 show at Webster Hall in 2019. “It wasn’t really big conversations,” he said of how the performance came together. “Jim [Jones] called me and said ‘Jay wants you to perform.’ I said, ‘Cool, it’s not a problem.’ And then [OG] Juan called me with Jay-Z, we spoke for about three to four minutes.”

“[We] talked just to smooth everything out,” he went on sharing. “Everybody was cool, we ain’t talk about no bulls**t or nothing. And then we did the show. We spoke the next day for a minute and that was that.”