Bunnings won’t back down over anti-maskers in Victoria stores

Bunnings says it will not tolerate anti-maskers in some of its Victorian stores and will refer belligerent customers to police.

The hardware giant has found itself in the middle of a no face mask debate after a video of a woman who refused to wear one in the store went viral over the weekend.

Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider today said any suggestion some stores in metropolitan Melbourne or the Mitchell Shire had backed down over face mask rules was patently false.

“Regardless of what some people have said online, we make no apologies for following the advice of the Chief Health Officer in order to keep everyone in our stores safe,” he said in statement to .

“And to those who are claiming we have backed down from enforcing these rules and apologised, let me be clear: we haven’t and won’t. And any representations that we have are false.

“We won’t tolerate abuse against our team members and any customers who do not respect the hard work of our team will be denied entry – and if needed will be referred to Victoria Police.”

Mr Schneider said some there had been a “couple of disappointing incidents” of customers refusing to wear masks over the weekend.

All customers must wear a face mask or face covering if they visit a Bunnings store or Trade Centre in metropolitan Melbourne or the Mitchell Shire, he said.

The Bunnings boss said exceptions would only be made for children aged under 12 and customers with valid medical reasons.

Do you think Melbourne should move into stage four restrictions? Yes – the health risk is too great 10163 No – the economic impact is too severe 1543 We should wait for new measures to impact 2059

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews was yesterday left exasperated by anti-mask “conspiracy theorists” while reporting the state’s new daily total of 532 cases, its worst -hour period.

The woman in the Bunnings face mask video claimed the store was breaching her human rights.

“Seriously, one more comment about human rights – honestly – it is about human life,” he said.

“If we continue with this stuff, standing in the carpark of Bunnings reading whatever nonsense you have pulled up from some obscure website … their views have no basis in science or fact or law.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348