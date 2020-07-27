Broncos salary cap, Phil Gould

The Broncos could wind up being the biggest losers out of Andrew McCullough’s serious hamstring injury, with a $600,000 crunch on next year’s salary cap now a very real possibility.

McCullough was earlier this season sent to the Knights with 18 months still remaining on a lucrative $600,000-a-season deal that makes him the fifth highest paid player at the club.

While Newcastle are subsidising his salary this season, the Broncos will be forced to pay full freight next year unless they can convince another club to take him on.

Andrew McCullough is attended to by the trainer after seriously injuring his hamstring (Getty)

With the former Queensland Origin star playing a key role for a Newcastle side that looked in decent shape to go deep in the playoffs, Broncos management would have liked their chances of offloading the 30-year-old and getting the buyer to pay the bulk of his 2021 salary.

However, the serious hamstring injury suffered by the hooker in the Knights’ costly loss to the Bulldogs changes that scenario completely.

“That’s really bad for Andrew McCullough and remember Andrew McCullough is still on contract with the Broncos next year, a very healthy contract,” Phil Gould told Wide World of Sports’ The Final Whistle.

“They were hoping that by going to the Knights that he’d impress another club to take up that contract so right at the moment, now that he’s not going to play for the rest of the season and he’s had such a bad injury, whether or not that puts the Broncos in an awkward position because they might not be able to sell him.

“He’s on a significant deal at the Broncos. He’s gone down to the Knights this year to play this season with them but he’s still under contract with the Broncos next year.

” … But now it could be a cap problem for them next year, because he’s on their books, he’s not going to play for the rest of this season, he’s coming off a big injury, whether or not other clubs are going to look as closely at him for next season I don’t know.”

Gould said he found the decision to move McCullough out of a side that lacked experience and leadership “very, very strange”, particularly as the Broncos were then forced to recruit Issac Luke after Jake Turpin got injured.

However, he conceded that if the Broncos didn’t want him, there should be several clubs interested in taking him on for 2021, even taking into account his age and significant salary.

“I’d sign him, I think he’s got something to offer for a young side, particularly the sides that are struggling at the bottom of the ladder. He can help you,” Gould said.

